Dec 17: Prachuap reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 44 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Dec 17) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, 44 of which were found in Hua Hin.

The cases in Hua Hin are linked to a number of different clusters located at an army training school (28 cases), Chatchai market (2 cases), fruit canning factory (2 cases) and a food court at a shopping mall (4 cases).

Elsewhere in the province, 20 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, 6 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 2 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more death was reported today – a 58-year-old Thai national who lived in Pranburi district and who had an underlying health condition.

Of the 19,422 cumulative total cases in the province, 636 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,321 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 16 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 114 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 788,923 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 403,272 have received one dose and 364,661 have received both doses. 20,990 people have received a third ‘booster’.

