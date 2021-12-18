Dec 18: Prachuap reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 22 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Dec 18) reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 22 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, 7 cases in Kuiburi, 2 cases in Thap Sakae, zero cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 2 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,464 cumulative total cases in the province, 578 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,421 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 15 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 96 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 792,063 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 404,060 have received one dose and 367,006 have received both doses. 20,997 people have received a third ‘booster’.

