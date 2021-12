Dec 19: Prachuap reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 18 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Sunday (Dec 19) reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, 18 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, zero cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 11 cases in Bang Saphan, and 2 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,505 cumulative total cases in the province, 571 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,469 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 14 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 103 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 792,063 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 404,060 have received one dose and 367,006 have received both doses. 20,997 people have received a third ‘booster’.

