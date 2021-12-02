Dec 2: Prachuap reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 33 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Dec 2) reported 133 new COVID-19 cases, 33 were found in Hua Hin.

The cases in Hua Hin includes seven found at an army training school and three emanating from a birthday party held on Soi 102.

Elsewhere in the province, 1 case was found in Pranburi, 5 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 33 cases in Bang Saphan, 29 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 39 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No deaths were reported today.

Of the 18,371 cumulative total cases in the province, 865 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,043 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 9 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 273 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 767,837 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 395,520 have received one dose and 351,759 have received both doses. 20,558 people have received a third ‘booster’.

