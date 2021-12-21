Dec 21: Prachuap reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 16 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Dec 21) reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, 16 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 3 cases were found in Pranburi, zero cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 2 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,574 cumulative total cases in the province, 505 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,604 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 13 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 86 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 796,117 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 404,863 have received one dose and 368,547 have received both doses. 22,707 people have received a third ‘booster’.

