Dec 22: Prachuap reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 25 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Dec 21) reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, 25 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 6 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 7 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 8 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new death was reported today – a 53 year old who had an underlying health condition.

Of the 19,630 cumulative total cases in the province, 494 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,630 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 100 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 799,574 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 405,472 have received one dose and 370,982 have received both doses. 23,120 people have received a third ‘booster’.

