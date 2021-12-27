Dec 27: Prachuap reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 9 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Dec 27) reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, of which, 9 new cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 3 cases were found in Pranburi, 10 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 2 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 8 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,841 cumulative total cases in the province, 439 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine. 321 of those patients are showing mild or no symptoms.

A total of 19,937 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 111 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 810,326 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 407,582 have received one dose and 374,969 have received both doses. 27,775 people have received a third ‘booster’.

