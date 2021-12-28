Dec 28: Prachuap reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 8 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Dec 28) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, 8 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 3 cases were found in Pranburi, 13 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 2 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 8 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,878 cumulative total cases in the province, 432 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,982 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 101 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 814,911 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 408,655 have received one dose and 377,849 have received both doses. 28,407 people have received a third ‘booster’.

