Dec 3: Prachuap reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 28 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Dec 3) reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, 28 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 14 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 7 cases in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, 12 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 18 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. One death was reported today, a 75 year old Thai national in Bang Saphan who had an underlying health condition.

Of the 18,453 cumulative total cases in the province, 883 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,104 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 15 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 254 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 770,892 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 396,520 have received one dose and 353,892 have received both doses. 20,581 people have received a third ‘booster’.

