Dec 30: Prachuap reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 7 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Dec 30) reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, 7 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 6 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 1 case in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more dead reported today, a 72-year-old, Thai man who lived in Thap Sakae district, Prchuap Khiri Kghan. The man had been vaccinated but had a history of underlying diseases.

Of the 19,944 cumulative total cases in the province, 404 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,077 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 88 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 819,233 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 409,202 have received one dose and 379,834 have received both doses, and 30,197 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments