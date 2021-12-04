Dec 4: Prachuap reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 27 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Dec 4) reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 27 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 13 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 25 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. One death was reported today, a 53 year old Thai national in Thap Sakae who had an underlying health condition.

Of the 18,528 cumulative total cases in the province, 886 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,177 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 13 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 218 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 773,789 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 397,214 have received one dose and 355,974 have received both doses. 20,581 people have received a third ‘booster’.

