Dec 5: Prachuap reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 21 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Sunday (Dec 5) reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, 21 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 6 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 5 cases in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 13 cases in Bang Saphan, 4 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 25 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 18,605 cumulative total cases in the province, 844 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,296 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 16 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 195 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 773,789 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 397,214 have received one dose and 355,974 have received both doses. 20,581 people have received a third ‘booster’.

