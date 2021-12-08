Dec 8: Prachuap reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 30 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Dec 8) reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, 30 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 11 cases were found in Pranburi, zero cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 14 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 9 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 18,839 cumulative total cases in the province, 822 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,552 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 14 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 182 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 776,233 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 398,471 have received one dose and 357,142 have received both doses. 20,620 people have received a third ‘booster’.

