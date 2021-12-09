Dec 9: Prachuap reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Dec 9) reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, 19 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, 3 cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 38 cases in Bang Saphan, 18 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 3 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 18,931 cumulative total cases in the province, 819 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,647 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 17 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 142 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 778,555 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 399,935 have received one dose and 357,929 have received both doses. 20,691 people have received a third ‘booster’.

