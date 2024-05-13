Demand for real estate in tourist cities outpaces Bangkok

Tourist-favored destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, and Hua Hin are witnessing a surge in demand, overshadowing the capital city of Bangkok.

Investments in these coastal cities have reached a substantial 56.6 billion baht, signaling a robust upward trend that is reshaping the market landscape.

According to Phattarachai Thaweewong, Director of Research and Communication at Colliers International Thailand, the revitalization of these areas has been significantly bolstered by the resurgence of tourism following the global downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The influx of international tourists, particularly in these coastal cities, has played a critical role in this economic uplift.

“In recent months, we have seen a paradigm shift with the volume of new condominium sales and overall development value in Phuket and Pattaya exceeding that of Bangkok for the first time in a decade,” said Mr. Thaweewong. This trend is largely driven by major developers from Bangkok and prominent local entities initiating numerous high-stakes projects, which are attracting a significant amount of foreign investment, particularly from Russian buyers.

The first quarter of 2024 alone marked a notable influx of new developments. In Phuket, 12 new projects were launched, including the high-profile “The Standard Residence Phuket Bangtao,” with investments surpassing 25 billion baht. The city, traditionally witnessing the launch of 2,000-3,000 units annually, is now expected to see over 8,500 new units enter the market by the end of the year.

“These developments are primarily concentrated in sought-after areas such as Bangtao, Cherngtalay, and Kamala, with units priced between 3 to 5 million baht, demonstrating a high monthly absorption rate,” Mr. Thaweewong added.

The holiday home market in Phuket is also experiencing vigorous activity, with 117 projects currently underway, offering a total of 2,545 units. A significant majority of these are single-family homes, priced under 30 million baht. The upper-tier market segments, particularly homes priced between 30 to 50 million baht, are attracting a diverse international clientele, including Europeans and Asians from China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

In Pattaya, the market dynamics are similarly positive. The luxury condominium sector, particularly in areas like Jomtien and central Pattaya, continues to thrive with the introduction of new supplies by major developers. The first quarter saw the launch of three major projects totaling 4,493 units with an investment value of 16.1 billion baht. Over the past 13 years, Pattaya has introduced 112,671 new condominium units, with Jomtien leading in terms of the number of launches.

Looking ahead, Mr. Thaweewong is optimistic about the continued growth of the real estate market in these tourist cities. “With the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector and the vibrant activity by developers, we expect the market to maintain its momentum well into the second half of 2024,” he concluded.

Hua Hin, along with nearby Cha Am and Pranburi, is also riding this wave of heightened interest. The central Hua Hin area alone saw the launch of two new condominium projects in the first quarter, marking the highest activity in the last three years, with a combined investment of 6 billion baht.

comments