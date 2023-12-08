Discover a unique photo opportunity at Kissing Rocks Cave in Sam Roi Yot

If you’re on the hunt for a fairly unique photo location near Hua Hin then look no further.

The Kissing Rocks Cave in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is now open to the public.

This picturesque cave offers a blend of natural beauty and unique rock formations, making it an ideal backdrop for those unforgettable social media posts.

After being temporarily inaccessible, the Kissing Rocks Cave, a highlight in the scenic Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, welcomes tourists again.

This destination is not just a treat for nature lovers but also a haven for photography enthusiasts, boasting its distinct silhouette of rocks resembling a kissing couple.

Situated near Ban Ko Phai – Ko Mon in the Sam Roi Yot District, the cave is accessible exclusively by boat. This journey provides an added element of adventure as visitors navigate through a narrow mountain pass, bathed in the golden hues of the evening sun.

For those planning a visit, the location can be found using these coordinates: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KxDUN99FYiY2mgkx8

The location to catch the boat is about a one hour drive from central Hua Hin.

Entry fees are modest, with different rates for Thai citizens and foreigners.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the park at 032 821 568 or 098 696 9493.

Visitors are advised to adhere to safety and environmental regulations during their visit. Life jackets are mandatory on boat rides, and all must comply with the National Park Act B.E. 2562. Feeding wildlife, bringing pets, and causing environmental harm are strictly prohibited.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or simply looking for that next great shot for your Instagram feed, this cave promises an experience that is both visually stunning and environmentally conscious.

Of course the kissing cave isn’t the only the thing to see and do in Sam Roi Yot

Sam Roi Yot, also known as the “Three Hundred Peaks”, which is home to the Khao Sam Roi Yot Park.

The park was Thailand’s first coastal national park with the park’s mountainous scenery a real stand out.

The park is packed with natural wonders and noteworthy places to visit.

In fact, the boat trip to the Kissing Rocks Cave goes through the Thung Sam Roi Yot – a wetland or picturesque body of water surrounded by lush greenery and mountains.

At certain times of the year the wetlands, which have been designated as a world wetland by Ramsar due to its diverse natural environment, are home to beautiful blooming lotus flowers and water lilies.

The first of the season’s lotus flowers begin to bloom from early January to the end of March, with February and March typically when the lotus flowers are at their most stunning.

The bloom sees the aquatic flowers bring a vibrant pink carpet of colour to the lake, against the spectacular limestone mountains that stand prominently behind it.

Fees

As with all national parks in Thailand, visitors need to pay a fee to enter.

Thai citizens: Adults 40 baht / Children 20 baht

Foreigners: Adults 200 baht / Children 100 baht

Boat service: 600 baht per boat / 4 people

Duration of round trip: 2 hours

Service hours: 07:00 AM – 6:30 PM

For information call: 032 821 568 / 098 696 9493

Guidelines

Tourists must wear life jackets at all times while on the boat.

Tourists must follow the rules and regulations according to the National Park Act B.E. 2562.

Feeding animals is prohibited.

Pets are not allowed in the national park, and environmental destruction is strictly forbidden.

All images: Patrick Jacobs.

