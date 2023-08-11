Discover the perfect blend of scenic marina views and tasty food at Cafe Racer

Hidden away at the region’s only marina is Cafe Racer – which offers a delightful dining experience that will leave you craving for more.

Picture yourself sitting at a comfortable table, enjoying the gentle breeze and basking in the picturesque view of the wide range of boats moored at the Hua Hin Racer Marina.

This hidden gem is a haven for tourists and expats seeking a perfect blend of relaxation and great tasting food. Whether you’re a real boat person or someone simply yearning for a change of scene from Hua Hin, Cafe Racer is the ideal spot to satiate your cravings.

Café Racer is not about fine dining, but that’s part of its charm.

Here, simplicity is embraced, and delicious favorites take center stage.

The menu features a selection of tasty comfort food like paninis and burgers that are sure to leave you satisfied.

The hearty English breakfast offers the quintessentially British start to the day and is reason alone to make the trip to Cafe Racer.

But that’s not all – Cafe Racer boasts an extensive menu that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Delight in a selection of pastries, Thai delicacies, spaghetti, salads, and sandwiches—including the beloved croque madame and croque monsieur.

They also offer a dedicated kids’ menu, ensuring our young guests can relish their favorite dishes.

Complement your meal with a refreshing beverage from their extensive drinks menu. Choose from a wide array of teas, coffees, soft drinks, and smoothies. And if you are looking to unwind there’s a selection of reasonably priced local beers and a curated collection of wines for you to enjoy.

Aside from the great tasting food at Cafe Racer, there’s even more to explore in the surrounding area.

Beyond the marina: Exploring Pranburi’s natural wonders

Situated in close proximity to Pak Nam Pran, Cafe Racer is the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring the nearby attractions.

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Pranburi Forest Park, a serene oasis boasting lush mangroves, tranquil trails, and captivating wildlife.

For nature enthusiasts, the Sirinart Rajini Ecosystem Learning Center, located nearby, presents an incredible opportunity to witness the region’s finest mangroves and contribute to essential reforestation efforts.

Racer Marina: A gateway to hassle-free maritime experiences

Cafe Racer is located at Racer Marina, which is the only fully equipped marina in the region. It offers a range of services and storage facilities for boat owners.

It’s a haven for maritime enthusiasts, providing hassle-free experiences and enhancing your love for the sea.

From boat maintenance and repair to safe and secure storage options, Racer Marina ensures that every aspect of your boating adventures is taken care of with utmost professionalism and expertise.

Visit Cafe Racer today

Whether you’re a visitor or an expat, Cafe Racer at Racer Marina in Hua Hin invites you to try their selection of tasty favorites against the backdrop of the views of the marina.

Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of dishes, unwind with a cup of aromatic coffee, and allow the tranquility of the marina to wash over you at Cafe Racer.

📞: +66 (0)9 5016 8666

📧: caferacer@racermarina.com

📱: facebook.com/caferacermarinahuahin

📍: https://goo.gl/maps/tiVwxBCUFbiv5ASj7

comments