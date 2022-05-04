Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: Hua Hin bikers to take part in men’s health fundraiser

A group of bikers from Hua Hin are set to take part in the world’s largest charity motorcycle event later this month.

On Sunday May 22, bikers around the world are taking part in the ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The ride first started in Australia but has since expanded internationally.

In Hua Hin, the event is being organised by Nigel Goode, from Siam Handlebar.

Nigel and as many as 50 fellow bikers plan to ride to Hua Hin’s famous Huay Mongkol temple in Thap Thai to mark the occasion.

For an added twist, bikers will dress up in a ‘dapper’ style – wearing a suit and tie while they take part in the ride.

“We’ll meet up here at Siam Handlebar for breakfast at 8.30am, before riding out at 9.30am to Wat Huay Mongkol”, Nigel told Hua Hin Today.

The bikers plan to line up in front of the Luang Pu Thuat statue at the temple for a photo at what is one of the region’s most iconic landmarks.

This year’s event in Hua Hin returns after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

“When we organised the event in 2020, we had 32 bikes, 44 people taking part and we raised overall $942”.

“That was the first time there had been a Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Hua Hin but we hope to get a few more people this time”, Nigel said.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride started in Australia in 2012 but now takes place in over 900 cities and 116 countries around the world.

The event is a celebration of style and motorcycles, while at the same time helping to raise money for men’s health.

To date it has raised USD $31.6 Million men’s health, with over 340,000 riders having taken part.

Anyone interested in taking part in the event can sign up before May 16: https://www.facebook.com/events/521169919613036

Registration costs 1,200 THB baht per bike.

For more information about Siam Handlebar Hua Hin visit their website and Facebook page.

Find Siam Handlebar Hua Hin on Google Maps.

comments