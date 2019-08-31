Does solving monkeys’ over-population in Thailand really need THB 1.5 billion budget?

Plans exist to move over 100,000 monkeys throughout Thailand to a designated Monkey Settlement, yet three years have passed and still no monkeys have been moved.

虽然目前有将10万只以上的猴子迁移到指定的定居点的计划。然而三年过去了，猴子迁移的计划依然没有任何动静。

The budget for monkey management has been discussed. Initially plans set Lopburi as a pilot province; yet the plan is somehow still pending.

其实管理猴子的预算已经讨论过了，最初的计划是先以华富里府作为试点；然而，这个项目不知何故仍悬而未决。

On 21st June 2019, the third consideration of the agenda chose Patthana Nikhom district to be the location of the monkey settlement, as it has enough space to relocate all of the monkeys; locals, however, disagree.

2019年6月21日，议程的第三考虑是选择Patthana Nikhom作为猴子定居点的位置，因为考虑到当地有足够的空间可以安置所有的猴子；然而此计划被当地人否决了。

As the growing monkey population has become a huge problem throughout Thailand, Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha, commanded every related section to participate in solving monkey the monkey management issue by settling on Lopburi as the location for the monkey settlement. Due to the PM’s command, the National Legislative Assembly hired institutes from four of Thailand’s universities: Kasetsart University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University, and Khon Kaen University, to help design the settlement.

随着猴子数量的增加，这件事已经成为了泰国面临的一个巨大的问题。泰国总理巴育·占奥差命令各个相关部门参与并且解决问题，将华富里府设为定居点。根据总理的命令：泰国国家立法会聘请了四所泰国名校的研究所来帮忙和设计解决方案，其中有：泰国农业大学、泰国国立法政大学、玛希隆大学以及孔敬大学。

Officials were told, “The monkeys usually damage property, steal food and aggressively invade homes. To make matters worse, they also bite local people.”

官员被告知到，“猴子们通常会破坏财产，盗窃食物，入侵家园。更糟糕的是，它们有时还会咬当地人”

There are now two solutions to the problem. If locals agree to continue to live with the monkeys, officials will sterilise them to control the growing population. If not, officials will probably move the monkeys to either monkey settlements or remote islands.

目前有两条解决方案，如果当地人同意与猴子一起生活，官方部门将会对猴子们进行绝育以便控制它们的数量。否则，官方将会把它们迁移到定居点或者偏僻的小岛

Otherwise, they will let the monkeys die of natural causes, since the lifespan of a monkey is about 20 years.

如果以上两个解决方案不成立的话，官方将会让他们自然而然慢慢地死去，毕竟猴子的寿命只有20多年

The news of relocating monkeys became the talk of the town back in May last year when committees on Animal Welfare discussed “The solution to Monkey management in the crisis area, following the strategy of monkey management for sustainability”. Since then, news subject never to be spoken of, yet the project continues, and though the budget has now been spent.

去年五月份，当动物福利委员会讨论得出结果“危机地区猴子的问题解决方案必须遵循可持续发展的策略”。因此有关于迁移猴子的新闻成为了热门的话题。然而，从那以后，新闻再无相关报导。但是该项目仍然继续执行，尽管相关的预算已经被花完了。

Sadly, it has been three years since the Prime Minister implemented the measures, but to date, not a single monkey has been moved.

可悲的是，自从总理命令实行决议后过了三年，到至今为止，没有任何一只猴子被相关部门进行迁移以及采取任何措施。

The pilot program in Lopburi province is still the preferred solution to dealing with monkeys in the area of Phra Kan Shrine and Prang Sam Yod.

然而在华富里府的试点项目，仍是解决处理帕甘庙和三峰塔地区猴子问题的首选方案。

Lopburi Provincial Livestock Office claimed that there are more than 2,200 macaques and long-tailed macaque monkeys within the city, with other districts totaling around 10,000. From 2017 – 2018, officials controlled the monkey population six times and identified them all. At present, there is an increase of only 800 – 1,000 monkeys since controlling population by sterilisation.

华富里府畜牧局称全市总共有2200多只猕猴和长尾猕猴，然而其他地区的数量总计有约10000多。从2017-18年官方对猴子进行了六次绝育，并且对所有猴子进行了身份识别。自从上一次的绝育后到目前为止，猴子的增长数量缩小到了800-1000只之间。

Protected Areas Regional Office Saraburi expects that in the 4 year period of 2019 – 2023, the masques, including long-tailed macaque, will increase to 88,278; this evaluation is based on female monkeys who are able to give birth when they are two years old. If there is no plan to deal with monkeys, by 2023, the the monkey population will increase by 400% from where it is now.

保护区区域办事处预计在2019-2023年的4年期间，猕猴（包括长尾猕猴）的数量将会增长至88278只；该数量是基于雌性猴子在两岁的时候可怀孕并且传宗接代的基础而评估的。

How can we deal with monkeys? Where to relocate them?

我们该怎么处理这些猴子？应该在哪里安置它们？

To move 10,000 monkeys in Lopburi as the pilot program has divided local residents into two groups. There are those who say that the monkeys can be a symbol of Lopburi’s tourism attracting both Thai and foreign visitors. Meanwhile, others have said the monkeys are an annoyance.

对将数万只猴子迁移到华富里的定居点的事件，当地居民也对此事拥有不同的看法，可分为两大部分；一方说猴子可以成为华富里旅游的象征，吸引许多泰国或者外国游客。然而，另一方认为猴子的存在是当地人的烦恼。

Residents in the area of Khao Praya Dern Thong were interviewed. This is where there are official plans to build the monkey settlement, though there are many condominiums, hotels, hospitals and a forest, which may wind up being the habitat of the monkeys.

我们对 Khao Praya Dern Thong 的当地居民们进行了采访。官方计划将这里定为猴子们的定居点，尽管当地有许多公寓、旅馆、医院和森林，然而这些都无所谓，最终可能成为猴子的栖息地。

“No monkeys!” One local decried pretentiously. Another said that, “moving the monkeys to here (Khao Phraya Dern Thong) would make this place a tourist attraction and gain lots of benefits to the local residents nearby.” “If the monkeys are all good, move them to your house,” another villager said.

“我拒绝！”一位居民谴责到。另一位说道：“将猴子们迁移到这里 (Khao Phraya Dern Thong) 不仅会使这个地方成为旅游胜地！并且可以为附近的居民带来许多利益”

“The issue of relocating the monkeys is not very different from the building of a nuclear power plant. Though there are many advantages, everyone wants the electricity, just don’t build the plant near my house.”

“我觉得将猴子安置到这里跟建造一所垃圾发电厂没啥区别，虽然有很多的好处。大家都想要电力，只是不要在我家附近建厂就行”

Moving Monkeys throughout Thailand is not easy

在泰国进行迁移猴子并不是一件简单的事情

Villagers in the area of Pattana district, Chonburi province, which is suggested to be the monkey settlement said, “If the lifespan of a monkey is 20 years, then the sterilisation project would be a better choice. Although it takes time, we move monkeys to nowhere. Eventually the monkey population will decrease.”

可能成为猴子定居点的芭提雅府Pattana地区的村民，说道：“如果猴子的寿命只有20年的话，我觉得绝育将会是一个更好的选择。虽然需要一定的时间，但至少我们不必把猴子们迁移到任何地方。最终猴子们的数目一定会减少的。”

According to the reports from the Lopburi Provincial Livestock Office, to solving the monkey management issue by following villagers’ recommendation which no need to spend much of the 1.5 billion Baht.

根据华富里府畜牧局的报告里提到：如果按照当地居民的建议执行管理计划，并不需要花费15亿泰铢。

Meanwhile in Hua Hin city, the municipality starts a birth control program.

然而在华欣，市政府启动了绝育项目。

The growing population of macaques, currently around 3,000, has become a real disaster for local people and visitors. Although the city has implemented a birth control program, it has not worked as they had planned.

猕猴的数量不断增加，目前大约有3,000只，已经成为当地人和游客的问题。尽管该市已经实施了该项目，然而结果并不理想。

Regardless, the municipality and Protected Areas Regional Office 3 signed an agreement that they are going to sterilise macaques in the area of Khao Takiab Mountain and Hin Lek Fai Hill between 22nd August – 7th September 2019. This will be performed at Hua Hin Dog Shelter. The operation will be carried out by the veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

无论如何市政府和保护区区域办事处签署了一份协议，内容为双方将在2019年8月22日至9月7日进行合作，在Khao Takiab 和 Hin Lek Fai对猴子进行绝育。该项目定在华欣市犬舍，并且由国家公园、野生动物以及植物保护部门的兽医执行。

Hopefully, the project will effectively reduce the growing number of these macaques in Hua Hin.

希望该项目能有效地减少华欣地区猕猴的数量。

