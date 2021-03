19th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – The Army Non-Commissioned Officer School has declared right now that manpower and armament training is being carried out by conducting field training for the 24th class of Army Corps students for the academic year 2020.

The training at this time has 1,981 military students attending the training which takes place in the area of Khao Thung Yao, Thap Tai Subdistrict, Hua Hin district, and the training will be conducted between 18 March – 8 April 2021.

