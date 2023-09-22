Don’t miss Oktoberfest in Hua Hin at Anantasila on Oct 6

It’s Hua Hin’s ultimate Oktoberfest celebration!

Dig out your lederhosen because the renowned The Beach Restaurant and Bar at Anantasila in Khao Takiab is gearing up to welcome guests for its highly anticipated Oktoberfest celebration on Oct 6.

For those seeking the authentic Oktoberfest experience, Anantasila promises an evening filled with sumptuous culinary delights, starting at 17:30. Party-goers will have the unique opportunity to enjoy the original festival beer, Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier.

In line with tradition, a German live band “Joseph & Seine Schürzenjäger” will entertain guests, adding to the festive mood.

The evening will feature an elaborate Oktoberfest buffet, where guests can indulge in a variety of traditional German dishes ranging from sourdough bread, pretzel, beef goulash soup, and an array of German cold cuts and cheeses.

The live charcoal grill station is set to serve mouth-watering treats such as pork sausages, beef sauerbraten, and Viennese-style pork schnitzel, among other delicacies. A carving station will also be present, offering crispy pork knuckle, roast pork, grilled chicken, and roast duck.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts like Bavarian cream, Kaiserschmarrn, apple strudel, and Prince Regent cake will be on offer.

To amp up the fun, attendees can partake in the “Dirndl & Lederhosen” costume contest, with various games, prizes, and more lined up throughout the evening.

Anantasila’s vibrant celebration of all things beer, bratwurst, and Bavaria is the only place to celebrate Oktoberfest in Hua Hin this year.

For those interested in joining the festivities, reservations can be made by emailing fb@anantasila.com or by calling 032 527 638. 🎫 1,890 THB++

Oktoberfest at Anantasila on Oct 6 – don’t miss it!

