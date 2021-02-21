Dozens of gamblers arrested in Hin Lek Fai

20 February, HIN LEK FAI – Pol Maj Gen Wanchai Tharnatham, provincial Deputy Chief of Police together with Pol Phaithun Phrom and investigation officers raided a pool villa house at around 2:30am yesterday in Tambon Hin Lek Fai and arrested 22 men and women playing poker and other card games following reports of regular illegal gambling activities taking place in the village.

Police had confiscated several decks of playing cards, gambling paraphernalia and some cash as evidence.

Later the same day the Hua Hin Provincial Court found the 22 defendants guilty of violating the Emergency Decree under Section 23 of the Criminal Code for illegal gambling and under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act.

All the accused were sentenced to 2 months imprisonment and a fine of 2,000 baht. After pleading guilty, the sentence was considerably reduced to 1 month jail term and a fine of 1,000 baht each.

The defendants had asked for a temporary release before the appeal in which the court agreed by placing a 5,000 baht bail for each of the accused.

Source: huahinsarn.com

