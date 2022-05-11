Driver seriously injured after truck plunges 50 metres down ravine in Hua Hin

A driver was seriously injured when his truck plunged 50 metres into a ravine in Hua Hin on Tuesday.

Police said the accident occurred near the Ta-Yai Gorge on the Pala-U-Nong Plub Road in the Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict of Hua Hin.

The 24 tonne truck, registered in Surat Thani, crashed in heavy rain while carrying 13 tonnes of milk which had been collected from the nearby Thai-Danish Dairy.

Police said the 41 year old driver was thrown from the vehicle and found approximately 20 metres from where the truck had crashed.

The driver was conscious and able to shout for help, but he had suffered serious injuries to his legs and abdomen. He was rushed to Hua Hin Hospital for treatment.

Police said the accident likely occurred as the driver was unfamiliar with the road and was driving during heavy rain, which made driving conditions difficult.

