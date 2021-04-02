Driver’s License Renewal Can Now Be Done 6 Months before Expiration

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has extended the period in which people can apply to renew their driver’s license, from three months before it expires to six months.

Director-General Jirut Wisanjit said this extension will cover a driver’s license for personal vehicles, tractors, steam rollers and public vehicles. The move aims to reduce crowding at branch offices as the number of people wanting to renew their licenses has been climbing.

He said the department will also extend the validity period of the online training course via www.dlt-elearning.com from 90 days to six months since the day the candidate finishes the course.

Mr. Jirut added that people can register for the e-learning course via the website, which is available 24/7 and complete it anywhere at their convenience.

