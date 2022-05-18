Driving from Hua Hin to Bangkok? You’ll be able to use this new 8 lane bridge from next year

Motorists driving from Hua Hin will be able travel into Bangkok via a new 8 lane bridge from next year.

With a width of 450 metres, the new eight lane bridge will be the widest cable-stayed bridge over the Chao Phraya River when it opens in 2023.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) says construction of the new bridge is now 72 percent complete.

The bridge will run parallel to the Rama IX Bridge, which is identifiable by the Kasikorn Bank head office building which is located next to it.

The new bridge, which is expected to cost in the region of 6.6 billion baht, will help to connect Rama III, Dao Khanong, and Western Outer Ring Road and will improve travel between Bangkok, the west and south Thailand.

EXAT says the bridge will be able to withstand winds of up to 270 km/h, which according to the Enhanced F-scale, the most widely used method for measuring tornado strength is the equivalent to that of a violent tornado.

EXAT also says that as well as helping to alleviate traffic traveling in and out of the capital, the new bridge will be a new landmark in Bangkok due to its intricate and pronounced design.

The construction of the eight lane bridge is not the only new project which is set to benefit people travelling between Hua Hin and Bangkok.

The 109 kilometre M8 Intercity Express Tollway will connect Nakhon Pathom with Tha Yang in Phetchaburi and will also pass through Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram

The four lane expressway, which will include a total of nine toll gates, should slash travel time for motorists travelling between Tha Yang.

Construction for the expressway is expected to begin before the end of the year.

