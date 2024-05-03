Drought forces closure of aquatic attractions in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park has announced the temporary closure of some aquatic attractions.

The areas affected include Bueng Bua Nature Education Center, Khao Chub Khan Cave, and the Sai Ya 4 (Khao Khan Bandai) National Park Protection Unit.

This closure is effective immediately and will continue until the environmental conditions in the area return to normal.

An announcement date May 2 from Head of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Mr. Phongsathorn Phromkhuntot, read:

Due to the current drought affecting the Thung Sam Roi Yot wetland area, the water levels in Thung Sam Roi Yot have significantly decreased, leading to a decline in various plants, aquatic life, and bird species. Consequently, the tour boats cannot provide services for tourists.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park has decided that to prevent further impact on the area’s resources and given the tour boats’ inability to take tourists to view the natural beauty, it is necessary to restore the area to a suitable condition to accommodate tourists. Therefore, the park announces the temporary closure of aquatic tourist attractions in the Bueng Bua Nature Education Center, Khao Chub Khan Cave, and the Sai Ya 4 (Khao Khan Bandai) National Park Protection Unit. This closure is effective immediately and will remain until the environmental conditions in the area return to normal.

For more information, please contact 032-821568 or via the Facebook page or email at p_Khaosamroiyot@hotmail.com.

