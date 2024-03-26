Drought forces closure of Huai Yang Waterfall National Park

Huai Yang Waterfall National Park in Thap Sakae will temporarily close to tourists starting April 1st.

This decision, announced on Tuesday (March 26) by Mr. Somjet Chantana, Director of the Administration Office for Conservation Area 3 (Phetchaburi Branch), comes after consultations with Mr. Rakpong Boonyoi, the Head of Huai Yang Waterfall National Park. The closure aims to mitigate the impact of the drought on the park’s natural resources and ensure the preservation of its ecosystem.

Huai Yang Waterfall National Park, a key natural attraction in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, is well-regarded for its scenic waterfalls, including Huai Yang Waterfall, Khao Lan Waterfall, and Khao On Waterfall, and offers a variety of tourism and accommodation services.

It is popular by both Thai and international visitors seeking leisure activities and relaxation amid nature. However, the ongoing drought has significantly reduced water levels in the park’s falls, adversely affecting the quality of visitor experiences and the availability of activities.

The park’s management, prioritizing ecological conservation and effective resource management, has invoked Sections 25 and 35 (4) of the National Park Act B.E. 2562 (2019) to authorize the closure.

While tourism and overnight stays are halted, the park’s administrative operations will proceed as usual, in line with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s directives.

The public and stakeholders can continue to communicate with the park’s office for official matters and further information through the contact numbers, 084-7012795 and 098-3126808.

The park will remain closed until conditions improve and it is deemed suitable for reopening to visitors.

The park’s management and local authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely.

