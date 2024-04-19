Drought forces Hua Hin to reduce water supply during peak hours

Hua Hin Municipality has announced drastic new measures in response to the severe drought crisis affecting the region.

Effective from today (April 19), residents will experience reduced water pressure, a move aimed at conserving water stored in the area’s critical reservoirs.

The decision comes as water levels in the Kaeng Krachan and Pranburi dams have dropped significantly, prompting local officials to implement intermittent reductions in water pressure.

The reduced water pressure will occur during peak usage hours, specifically from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, or as conditions necessitate.

During these times, households may notice weak water flow or potentially no water flow at all.

Hua Hin Municipality urges residents to prepare for these changes by conserving water and storing it for use during the low-pressure intervals. The aim is to ensure that the available water supply is managed efficiently throughout the ongoing drought period.

For residents needing assistance or further information regarding water usage, the Hua Hin Municipality Waterworks Department is available at phone numbers 0-3251-1667 and 0-3251-1677. Additionally, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation unit, which can also address emergency water issues, can be contacted at 0-3251-1666.

The news comes after the Waterworks Department of Hua Hin Municipality earlier this month announced that the water supply in town would be rationed, highlighting the severity of the ongoing water shortage affecting the area.

Hua Hin Today has spoken to residents in Khao Takiab who have not had a supply of water for more than one week, instead being forced to relying on water trucks to refil their tanks – at a cost of 600 THB per refill.

One Hua Hin Today reader who lives near Hua Hin Airport claimed water had not been flowing to their property since early April.

Officials say the problem is the result of little rainfall during the previous rainy season.

The lack of rain earlier in the year has resulted in the region recording a 50% drop in rainfall compared to the five-year average, leading to a sharp reduction in water availability.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the annual cloud seeding operations have started.

