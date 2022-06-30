Durian Buffet Festival 2022: All you can eat durian available at BluPort until July 4

For durian lovers in Hua Hin, this festival is for you.

The Durian Buffet Festival 2022 has opened at BluPort Hua Hin where fans of the polarizing so-called ‘king of fruits’ can eat unlimited amounts of durian.

The festival helps to showcase the famous Pala-U variety of durian which is grown in the Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict of Hua Hin and which is renowned throughout Thailand.

For 499 baht per person, you can eat unlimited durian for a period of 60 minutes.

During each day of the festival, the unlimited buffet will take place between 12.00-13.00, 14.00-15.00, 16.00-17.00 and 18.00-19.00.

There are also durian eating contests where contestants can win up to 10,000 baht in prize money.

The opening of the Durian Buffet Festival 2022 on Wednesday was presided over by Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand.

Also in attendance was Mr. Komkrit Charoenpattanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Wanchai Nilwong Kaset, Prachuap Province, Mr. Isara Sathapanaseth, Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, President of the Tourism Business Association of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

A large number of spectators and tourists also attended.

Durian Buffet Festival 2022 is being held between 29 June – 4 July at The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin.

