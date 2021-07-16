Dusit International opens new resort in Hua Hin

Dusit International Expands Hotel Operations In Thailand With The Opening Of Pet-Friendly DusitD2 Hua Hin

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its operations in the kingdom with the opening of dusitD2 Hua Hin, an upscale pet-friendly retreat in the heart of Hua Hin, a popular seaside destination just three hours by car from Bangkok.

Located just a seven-minute walk from Hua Hin’s main beach and near popular local attractions such as Cicada Market and Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, the new hotel is designed to offer a modern and comfortable haven where families and groups of friends can recharge, relax, and easily discover everything the destination has to offer, with space to bring their pets with them.

Alongside 152 contemporary guest rooms and suites ranging in size from 30 to 92 sq m, including selected rooms equipped with pet-friendly amenities for up to two pets, the bright and airy property offers a wide range of facilities for work, rest and play.

Current dining facilities include Cafe Soi, an all-day dining restaurant where guests can take a culinary journey to Southern Thailand and indulge in traditional delicacies from Surat Thani, Phuket, Songkhla, Krabi and beyond; Som Bar, a vibrant rooftop bar inspired by Hollywood party pads where guests can enjoy cocktails and admire panoramic sea views; and Dusit Gourmet, Dusit’s signature bakery and coffee shop, where guests can indulge in a variety of Thai and international favourites, all made using high-quality ingredients.

Alongside a rooftop infinity pool, a large garden, and a fully equipped gym, the hotel also offers an extensive kids club, The Beary Club, featuring a children’s swimming pool, a play area with a sandbox and a treehouse, and a wide range of activities for children ages 3 to 15. Bag painting, tree planting, cooking classes, and treasure hunts led by friendly mascot ‘Beary’ – a unique ‘half bear, half hog deer’ character specially designed to raise awareness of endangered animals in the region – are just some of the fun activities offered. All children are given a Beary Map on arrival with the chance to win an ice cream by collecting stamps throughout the property.

All room types, from the airy Deluxe to the spacious Two-Bedroom Suite, feature the latest in connectivity, with high-speed internet access and 55″ 4K UHD Smart TVs for easy streaming of entertainment. Each room and public area is also equipped with a Panasonic Nanoe™ X machine, which filters the air to eliminate odours and inhibit the activity of airborne bacteria and pet-derived allergens.

dusitD2 Hua Hin, which officially opens on 16 July 2021, is Dusit’s third hotel in Hua Hin. The renowned Dusit Thani Hua Hin, a deluxe beachside resort, has been operating in the destination for 30 years. Dusit also recently began managing Seapine Recreation Centre, next to Suanson beach. Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises more than 300 properties, across six brands, in 17 countries worldwide.

