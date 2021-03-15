Dusty work for city officials

Hua Hin Municipality responded energetically to complaints by residents along Prajadhipok Road about raising dust from the construction of new railway tracks there.

Sino-Thai Company Engineering and Construction workers sprayed water to reduce the dust and clean the mud.

Led by Permanent Secretary of the Municipality Jirawat Prammani who is also acting Mayor of Hua Hin municipal and municipal officers also rolled up their sleeves to join in the cleaning effort.

Officers from the Environmental Sanitation Department Divison and Environment and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation all pitched in to clean the affected construction area.

The construction of the double-track railway, at the site of the new Hua Hin Railway Station, raises a lot of dust that floated into resident homes and shops.

