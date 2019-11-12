Eco Market at the Bluport Hua Hin begins using Natural Materials Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall recently came up with the idea to help save the environment by refraining the use of plastics and styrofoam containers at the Eco Market food hub.

Instead, they started using natural and biodegradable materials for food utensils when serving customers. Ms. Jariya Hansa Wong, General Manager of Blue Port Hua Hin Resort Mall, along with Ms. Naruwan Pinit, Senior Marketing Manager led the media to the outlet located at G Floor to show the different kinds of biodegradable food boxes and containers including the use of paper bags instead of plastics.

According to survey, plastic wastes take up 450 years to decompose, but what is worse is that of styrofoam, which doesn’t decompose naturally. As a result, Bluport has started introducing biodegradable materials in food hubs like the Eco Market Moreover, Bluport does not allow merchants who sell food and beverage at the Eco market to use styrofoam or plastic boxes and bags.

Natural materials made out of banana leaves, bamboos and other plants are prefered. Eco Market is an outlet selling famous food and desserts from around Hua Hin, Petchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. As far as the management is concerned, there have been good feedbacks from customers regarding the usage of biodegradable and natural materials in food utensils.

By Hua Hin Today

comments