Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station to open at BluPort Hua Hin on June 1

There is now another location for electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge their cars in Hua Hin.

Bluport Hua Hin has confirmed that its new electric vehicle (EV) charging station will open on June 1.

The station offers two types of charging: Normal Charge (AC) and Fast Charge (DC).

The Normal Charge (AC) uses an alternating electricity current and is suitable for those who plan to use the charging station for more than one hour.

The Fast Charge (DC) uses a direct electricity current and is suitable for those who have less than one hour to charge their vehicle.

EA Anywhere, a market leader in electric charging stations, are providing the charging stations at BluPort. They also operate charging stations at 400 other locations in Thailand.

The new EV charging stations at BluPort are located on the ground floor parking lot opposite the entrance to the Gourmet Market.

There are now numerous charging stations located in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

In December, two charging stations were installed at Market Village, while several hotels in Hua Hin including The Standard, Holiday Inn and Sheraton all offer EV charging.

In addition, the Provincial Energy Authority office on Phetkasem Road has an EV charging station and there is also a charging station at the Bang Chak Pump (Lemon Green Square) in Cha Am.

A useful website for EV car drivers is Plugshare.com which lists all EV charging stations not only in Thailand but around the world.

