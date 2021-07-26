Elephant breaks into Hua Hin house for a second time

An elephant which infamously broke into a house near Hua Hin last month, has returned to the same house in search of more food.

Home owner Ratchadawan Phuengprasopporn, 29, who lives in Huai Sat Yai, was woken by the now familiar sound of an elephant breaking into her house during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Ratchadawan said she was woken up at about 2am to the same kind of noises she had heard just weeks before.

When she entered her kitchen to investigate, she discovered the same elephant breaking down the same wall it had damaged just weeks earlier.

The wall had only recently been repaired from its last encounter with the elephant – which has been nicknamed ‘Plai Boonchay’.

Ms Ratchadawan shared a video of the latest incident on her Facebook page, where Plai Boonchay can again be seen scouring the kitchen work top for food and grabbing anything within reach.

Ms Ratchadawan said the elephant managed to grab a packet of mama noodles, some flour and cooking oil.

Conservation officials said that patrols have been stepped up in the area to try and encourage the elephants force the elephants deeper into the nearby forests.

Officials also plan to send a team to repair Ms Ratchadawan’s house later today (July 26).

