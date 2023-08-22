Elephant found dead in Pranburi had been shot

A young male elephant has been found dead in Pranburi.

The grim discovery of the elephant, believed to be between 7 and 10 years old, has stirred local and national concern.

The elephant, identified as a wild Asian male weighing about 1,500 kilograms, was found in the Takian Yak Valley area. Officials estimated the creature had been deceased for at least one week before its discovery by a local villager.

Upon a detailed examination, two shotgun pellets were found lodged in the elephant’s left cheek, leading authorities to investigate the incident further. Tissue samples were collected for additional tests. Following the examination, the elephant was buried at the site to prevent potential disease spread.

Veterinarians believe the elephant was shot more than one month ago but did not die right away, eventually succumbing to an infection as a result of being shot.

Initial suspicions center on a possible conflict between the elephant and local villagers. Authorities believe the elephant might have wandered into local farms, damaging crops.

An individual may have attempted to scare the creature away, firing shots that unintentionally wounded the animal. The injuries might have later become infected, contributing to the elephant’s demise.

Officials are now in pursuit of legal action against the person responsible for the elephant’s death. “We urge the community to remember that wild animals are an essential part of our ecosystem,” said a spokesperson from the Kuiburi National Park Department. “Actions that harm these creatures have long-lasting effects on our environment.”

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing human-wildlife conflicts in the region and underscores the need for more proactive measures to ensure coexistence.

