Elephant View Camp: Experience a unique and luxurious glamping adventure with elephants in Phetchaburi

Picture the scene: you are sipping a nice cold drink, while relaxing by the pool, looking up at the stars.

After a peaceful night’s sleep in a comfortable bed, you wake up and step outside where you can observe majestic elephants, literally an arm’s length away.

Dreams can come true and you’ve just spent the night glamping at the Elephant View Camp in Phetchaburi.

If you’re looking for a unique experience close to Hua Hin and Cha-am that involves getting up close and personal with elephants, then Elephant View Camp in Phetchaburi is the perfect place for you.

Located on the edge of the Wildlife Friends Foundation in Tha Yang, this small glamping resort has been welcoming guests as part of its soft opening since April.

It offers guests a luxurious camping experience with a breathtaking view of the foundation’s large open refuge that is home to elephants and gibbons.

At Elephant View Camp, guests can stay in one of the three high-strength fabric tents that sit on raised platforms.

This means that you’ll get a stunning, uninterrupted view of the elephants and the sky above.

The tents are spacious and can sleep up to four people, with a double bed and bunk beds. The interior is tastefully furnished, and air conditioning is provided to keep you cool during the hot days and nights.

In addition to the comfortable sleeping arrangements, each tent includes a private pool, adding to the luxury of the experience. After a long day of observing the elephants and exploring the Wildlife Friends Foundation, you can relax in your own pool and take in the stunning views around you.

In addition, Elephant View Camp takes care of your dining needs during your stay. The camp offers a buffet and continental breakfast with a selection of local specialties, pancakes, and fruits, available every morning.

You’ll have plenty of options to start your day off on the right foot. In addition to breakfast, the camp also has a coffee shop and bar, where you can enjoy a variety of snacks and drinks.

Whether you want to sip a delicious coffee while watching the elephants or enjoy a refreshing drink by your private pool, the coffee shop and bar at Elephant View Camp has got you covered.

But the main attraction of Elephant View Camp is undoubtedly the elephants themselves.

These majestic creatures are just a stone’s throw away, and you can observe them in their habitat from the comfort of your own tent. You’ll see them interacting with each other, eating, and playing – all while you’re just a few meters away.

In addition to the unique experience of observing elephants up close, Elephant View Camp also features a ‘skywalk’ that allows you to get a stunning perspective view of the elephants from above. The skywalk is a raised platform that offers a view of the elephants in their natural habitat from above.

You’ll be able to see the elephants interacting with each other, moving around, and grazing from a completely different perspective.

The sky walk not only offers a breathtaking perspective of the elephants, but it also provides the best place to take unique photos of these magnificent creatures, capturing memories that will last a lifetime.

The skywalk is an exciting and unique way to experience the elephants, and you can just walk right on to it at any time during your stay at Elephant View Camp.

The Elephant View Camp is located next to the Wildlife Friends Foundation in Tha Yang, Phetchaburi and is approximately a 45 minute drive from central Hua Hin.

For more information and booking visit:

📱 facebook.com/elephantviewcamp

📞 +66 93 248 5222

📧 Info@elephantviewcamp.com

All images: Patrick Jacobs

