Elephant watching: Kuiburi National Park reopens to tourists [PHOTOS]

Kuiburi National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan has reopened to tourists after being closed in September and October for a period of regeneration.

If you haven’t visited, the park is regarded as one of the best places in all of Thailand to see wild elephants.

Located about a 1 hour, 15 minute drive from Hua Hin, the park is home to more than three hundred elephants, as well as an abundance of other wildlife such as gaur, various deer, langurs, white-handed gibbons, Burmese hares, Malayan porcupines and wild boars.

Wildlife watching at the park is possible by taking a guided tour from the Elephant Observatory.

Tours cost 850 baht per pick up truck, which can accommodate up to 8 people.

The wildlife watching area is open from 2pm to 6pm daily, with officials saying the best time to see the elephants is from between 2pm and 5pm.

Entrance fees:

200 baht for foreign adults, 100 baht for foreign children

40 baht for Thai adults, 20 baht for Thai children.

Tip – if using Google Maps, follow directions for the Elephant Observatory if you want to see elephants.

Call ahead for tour booking.

090 442 8707 (Wildlife watching area)

081 776 2410 (Visitor Center)

อุทยานแห่งชาติกุยบุรี – Kui Buri National Park

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/fE7Fnkzhi5meVNgB6

