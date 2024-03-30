Elevate your wine knowledge: Hua Hin to host WSET Level 1 Award in Wines course in May

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) will hold its Level 1 award course in Hua Hin at the end of May.

The WSET Level 1 Award in Wines course will take place on May 31 at a soon to be confirmed venue in town.

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust is an awarding body and registered charity devoted to the development and delivery of qualifications and courses in wines and spirits. Established in 1969 WSET has since grown to become the global industry leader.

The course in Hua Hin offers local wine enthusiasts and professionals a unique opportunity to gain an internationally recognised certification without the necessity of traveling to Bangkok.

The introduction of the WSET Level 1 Award in Wines to Hua Hin responds to the rapid growth of the local wine sector and aims to enrich the community’s understanding and appreciation of wine.

This initiative is particularly tailored for individuals working within the hospitality and wine industries, empowering them with essential knowledge to enhance service levels and contribute to the thriving wine culture in the area.

WSET Level 1 Award in Wines

The qualification will assist those who need a basic familiarity with the main types and styles of wines, for example, people who work with wines as part of a larger beverage portfolio in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Successful candidates will be able to know the key stages in grape growing and winemaking, list the principal types and styles of wine, state the key characteristics of wines made from the principal grape varieties as well as other examples of wines, and know the key principles involved in the storage and service of wine. They will consequently be in a position to answer customer queries and provide recommendations for the service of wine.

Did you know that as an employer in Thailand, you could benefit from a tax deduction equal to 200% of your training expenses? Practically speaking, it is like recording your training expenses twice when declaring income before income tax: As a result, your income tax is proportionally discounted, which increases your net profit.

Not just for professionals, this course is good for wine lovers who want to take their knowledge to the next level. As an enthusiast, you will become a better wine taster and a better buyer, more confident in picking wines for particular occasions or meals. Discover wines you did not know you liked and speak about wine to professionals or friends with ease

Or help others make sense of what they drink. And perhaps transform a hobby into a career?

Course detail:

During this course, you will learn:

– The key stages in grape growing and winemaking.

– The types, characteristics, and styles of wines made from the principal grape varieties and other examples of wine.

– The key principles and practices involved in the storage and service of wine.

Course includes:

– Tests on your detection threshold of sweetness, acidity, and bitterness

– Tutored tasting of 10 wines (from dry to sweet, still & sparkling, white, rosé and red, light to full bodied)

– Individual assortment of bite-sized tasting dishes to illustrate how bitterness, umami, saltiness, sourness, spiciness, fat and sweetness affect the flavors of wines.

– A set of 150 flashcards to revise for the online examination

– Examination.

Assessment: Closed book examination of 30 MCQ.

Award

Upon successful completion of the final examination, candidates will be awarded the WSET® Level 1 Award in Wines, a highly recognized international qualification

Duration: 6 hours (+45 minutes for the examination at another date or online TBC)

Cost: 12,000 THB + VAT

Host: Christophe Mercier, DipWSET

Venue: To be confirmed

More info: contact@wineandspiritiq.com or visit www.wineandspiritiq.com

To register: https://forms.gle/VqakLvvUGQgUB1Tk9

Download full course specifications (Scroll to PDF at the bottom of the page)

https://www.wineandspiritiq.com/wset-courses

