Empowering Thai women in international marriages: TWNE’s Hua Hin event highlights widowhood challenges

For most women, the life from a wife to a widow is a journey that no one wants to make, often fraught with uncertainty and hardship.

But for those living in a foreign country, grappling with language barriers and lacking familial or social support, that transition can be even more difficult to navigate.

Suppose you are a Thai woman residing in Germany with your German spouse, and he passes away suddenly and unexpectedly. In this challenging scenario, especially if you are not fluent in German, determining the right course of action and identifying who to contact can be daunting.

If you were primarily reliant on your husband for financial support, the situation becomes even more pressing. The key question is: What steps should you take in such circumstances?

In a bid to discuss and try and address some of these issues, the Thai Women Network in Europe (TWNE) recently organized a two-day event in Hua Hin.

The aim of the event was to empower Thai women, especially those married to foreigners, to better prepare for unforeseen challenges, including the potential loss of their spouses.

Hua Hin Today spoke to Mrs Chongcharoen Sornkaew Grimsmann, former president of Thai Women Network in Europe (TWNE), Ms Sermsee Boonsoot, Thailand coordinator of Thai Women Network in Europe and a member of the Hua Hin community, and Ms Sonthariya Netirungsiwatchara, chief of international cooperation group, Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development who helped to organize the event at the City Beach Resort, Hua Hin.

The event centered on enhancing the skills of social volunteers to assist Thai women who find themselves widowed, both in Hua Hin and abroad. Mrs Chongcharoen highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying that the aim is to strengthen capacities of social volunteers in assisting Thai women who have become widows ensuring they have the necessary support and information.

Couples urged to communicate about end of life planning

Hua Hin, known for its international community and a significant number of multinational marriages, was chosen as the event’s location for its unique demographic makeup.

Mrs Chongcharoen explained that Hua Hin’s community, with its diverse marriages and status as an international retirement hub, presented an opportunity for the group to engage, learn, and establish connections.

The event emphasized three core areas: collaboration among those aiding Thai women, the sharing of personal experiences to guide future support strategies, and networking with local organizations.

The network has seen a profound impact in bringing together volunteers, local authorities, and the women themselves to share stories and learn from each other.

A recurring theme was the lack of preparation many women face following the death of a foreign spouse. Issues range from insufficient legal and administrative knowledge to a total lack of financial planning.

Many women are taken by surprise, without any preparation for such an eventuality, which in essence, underscores the necessity of TWNE’s work in sensitizing and preparing these women.

The TWNE advises on the importance of open communication between spouses, especially regarding legal and financial matters.

Effective communication and mutual understanding are key, especially in cross-cultural marriages. It’s about being prepared, not about greed, was one of the key messages.

The network also acknowledged cultural barriers in discussing sensitive topics like death. Some women fear that bringing up such subjects might be misconstrued as greed or insensitivity. The TWNE emphasizes the need for cultural understanding and trust in these conversations.

Additionally, Ms Sonthariya Netirungsiwatchara explained that the mission of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development is to develop the potential of Thai women both in Thailand and abroad.

The department has been working together with Thai networks in Europe for more than 10 years.

“We’ve observed a trend in Europe of Thai women who are widowed or have retired husbands living abroad wanting to return to Thailand. This is a significant challenge, and we are keenly focused on the issue of widows,” Ms Sonthariya explained.

“We chose Hua Hin as the event location because it’s a destination with many retired seniors. It was also essential to involve local authorities, so we invited Hua Hin Municipality and the Provincial Social Development Agency to participate, Ms Sonthariya added.

The municipality has noted that Thai women often face legal challenges, particularly in following the death of their foreign spouse, and are not knowledgeable about the law.

“Now, when there are problems, the municipality can contact the Ministry, and we will forward the case to the Thai Women’s Network in Europe for further assistance.”

The TWNE recommends three steps for Thai women in international marriages: fostering effective communication, acquiring basic legal understanding for unforeseen events, and building trust to facilitate these discussions.

Husbands: Try to see things from your wife’s perspective

Furthermore, Ms Sermsee Boonsoot advises foreign spouses to try to understand their Thai partners’ perspectives and cultural nuances.

Planning for life’s uncertainties, including their own passing, is a thoughtful and responsible way to make things easier for their partner in the event of their death, particularly if they live abroad with their Thai wife.

Some of the steps they can take to help simplify matters is having candid discussions with their partner about their preferences regarding end-of-life matters, encompassing aspects such as funeral plans, organ donation choices, and asset management.

Additionally, creating a living will that outlines how a person wishes their assets and property to be distributed posthumously. It aids in avoiding legal issues and familial disputes.

Sometimes overlooked is the organizing of important documents such as a marriage certificate, insurance policies, passport, property deeds, and bank details, in an orderly and accessible way. It’s important to inform the partner about the whereabouts of these documents.

The TWNE’s initiative in Hua Hin not only provided a platform for learning and sharing but also highlighted the essential need for preparedness and open communication in cross-cultural relationships.

More information about the Thai Women Network in Europe (TWNE) can be found at: https://twne.eu/english-version/

Alternatively, Thai women overseas seeking assistance on any of the matters discussed in this article can contact the Coordination Center for Thai Social Development Abroad contact via the QR code below.

comments