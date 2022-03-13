End in sight for major roadworks affecting drivers between Hua Hin and Bangkok

Transport officials have confirmed that a series of major roadworks that affect motorists traveling to and from Bangkok and Hua Hin are on schedule for completion.

The ‘Motorway 82’ construction along the Rama II Road is part of an infrastructure upgrade which will boost transportation links between Bangkok and southern Thailand.

Anyone who has traveled between Bangkok and Hua Hin, and indeed anywhere in the south and the Thai capital, will have seen the construction taking place.

For several years, the roadworks have caused major disruptions to journeys on what is a notoriously busy stretch of road in and out of Bangkok.

But now, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, says the motorway construction on the Rama II Road is on schedule.

The project, which will eventually see the road expanded from 10 lanes to 14, is split into two phases and covers a total distance of 24.7 kilometers.

The first phase of the project is Bang Khun Thian to Ekkachai, which covers a distance of 8.3 kilometers and is currently 60 percent complete. This phase is scheduled to be completed by June 2023, Mr Saksayam said.

The second phase which covers Ekkachai to Ban Phaeo covers a distance of 16.4 kilometers and is scheduled for completion by January 2025.

Mr Saksayam said that once the Rama II Road expansion project is completed it will improve transport links between Bangkok and the south, making it more convenient, efficient and safer for motorists.

Currently 100,000 cars use the Rama II Road everyday.

A total of 29.2 billion baht has been assigned to the expansion project.

comments