Engelbert Humperdinck: a pop music legend in performance at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in collaboration with Tero Entertainment PCL presents an exclusive concert featuring a true legend among vocal performers.

Engelbert Humperdinck is known worldwide for songs including ‘Release Me’ and many other pop classics. He kicks off his tour across Thailand with a live concert titled ‘The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin’ and for one night only at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on Saturday, 20 August 2022 at 6.00 p.m.

The ticket price of THB 16,000 includes three-course dinner. Only 300 seats available. Tickets will be available for purchase from 3 August at www.thaiticketmajor.com or by contacting InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on: +66 (0) 32 616 999 or by email at: events.ichh@ihg.com.

During The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin guests will enjoy not only the seductive sound of a master vocalist, but also an alluring seaside ambience. It’s the perfect complement to Engelbert Humperdinck’s warm and gentle voice. The concert setting is at the hotel’s swimming pool area with expansive views of sea and sky.

Engelbert Humperdinck has an instantly recognisable voice and has sold 140 million records around the world. Along with worldwide smash hit ‘Release Me’ he’s also known for ‘The Last Waltz’ which peaked at No.1 on the charts in the UK, ‘Lady of the Night, ‘Misty Blue’, ‘After the Loving’, ‘Spanish Eyes’, ‘Quando Quando Quando’ and more. The Grammy Awards nominee and Golden Globe winner has also been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame.

Experience a magical night of song under the stars during The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

Special offer: first 100 ticket purchasers have the opportunity to meet and greet Engelbert Humperdinck and take photos for an unforgettable personal encounter with the music legend.

