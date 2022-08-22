Engelbert Humperdinck makes Hua Hin even more romantic with seaside concert at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort — and gets charmed himself during first-ever visit to city

Engelbert Humperdinck is a pop music legend. He’s known worldwide for songs such as ‘Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)’ and several other smash hits. To date the British vocalist has sold upwards of 150 million records.

To his many accomplishments, he now adds another – his first visit to Hua Hin.

Ahead of a much-anticipated beachside performance on 20 August – “The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin” at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort – the singer arrived in Thailand on 18 August and, always the consummate professional, he immediately headed to Hua Hin to prepare for the show.

That didn’t mean, however, there wasn’t time for a typically warm Thai welcome and chance to experience the many delights of Hua Hin.

After being officially welcomed and honoured by former deputy prime minister His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Engelbert enjoyed contemporary Thai cuisine at Jaras Hua Hin, savouring the restaurant’s famed signature dishes including Hor Mok Khun Ya, a traditional recipe created by Khun Ya Jaraspim Liptapanlop.

The day before the concert, it was on to BluPort Mall directly adjacent InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and more Thai cultural experiences.

At The Legend Arena, Engelbert witnessed a thrilling performance of Muay Thai, the ancient and world-renowned Thai martial art. The boxing performance was led by a Muay Thai professional and Olympic bronze medallist Wiew Yaowapa Burapolchai.

Next up for the singer of pop-music classics was another kind of classic – classic cars – and in this case the pink 1957 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty-Special like the one owned and cherished by none other than the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, Elvis Presley. It was a chance for one music legend to check out the stylish ride of another as well as to take lots of photos to keep the memory alive.

For performers who travel the world, life on the road can be exhausting. With a visit to CHEVALA wellness centre, also in BluPort Mall, Engelbert learned about Hua Hin’s premier personalised programme of health, well-being, anti-ageing and beauty therapies.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s whirlwind tour of Hua Hin ended on a hight note with an evening at Vana Nava Sky Bar and Restaurant, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin. The restaurant, bar andnightclub soars 27 storeys above Hua Hin and features a glass-bottomed observation deck for breath-taking views in all directions – ‘Heart Don’t Fail Me Now’ indeed!

The night culminated with the concert “The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin” in a romantic atmosphere by the sea at night while listening to the warm sound from “Engelbert Humperdinck” very exclusive close-up in the Garden area in the middle of the hotel at the long slope to the swimming pool, signature view at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

Enjoy an hour-long live performance of popular songs such as Please Release Me, The Last Waltz Lady Of The Night, Misty Blues, After The Loving, Spanish Eyes, Quando Quando Quando, and others, as well as a fine dining 4 course and beverages.

Engelbert Humperdinck has said that he returned to Thailand this time to perform at the InterContinental Hotel Hua Hin Resort in a concert titled “The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin.” I am overjoyed to return to Thailand. This time, a lot has changed since my last visit, and I’ve seen beautiful architecture and design, including buildings and houses, especially in Hua Hin, which has a beautiful sandy beach, people are extremely nice,as well as well-known and delicious Thai dishes such as Hor Mok Khun Ya, a recipe from Jaratpim Liptapan; the flavour is hot but tasty.

