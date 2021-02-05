Entrepreneurs are rushing to send their products before deadline…

Prachuap Khiri Khan – Previously, the committee of the Department of Border Affairs Thai-Myanmar has passed a resolution to allow for the opening of the border for import-export of certain products last Monday curving the economic impact after the pandemic affected both countries.

Resulting, both Thai and Myanmar entrepreneurs have agreed to pre-order products but the distribution takes at least 3 days in advance.

Afterwards, an unexpected incident occurred by having a revolution in Myanmar which prompted the Department of Border Affairs Thai-Myanmar to call a meeting again on 2nd February to analyze the situation. Reconsidering the orders to delay the import-export of all products and waiting for the situation and evaluate the attitude of the Myanmar side first.

However, operators who have ordered the products in advance, the Department of Border Affairs has temporarily allowed the discharge of imported-exported goods through the Singkhon Border on the 4th and 5th February onwards between 8:00 AM and 4:00 pm under the strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Singkhon Border will be suspended for the entry and exit for people, vehicles and all types of distribution.

Right now, all the entrepreneurs are rushing to transport their goods at Singkhon border to meet the deadline. Most of the products exported to Myanmar are consumer products and imported products.

It is estimated that the import-export value is more than 10 million baht. The statement to open the checkpoint in the next phase has to wait for an assessment by the security agency. The discussion will be held at the meeting of the Director of the Border Command Center.

Source: Radio Thai PK

comments