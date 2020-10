Supported by Sang Foundation in collaboration with ActionAid Thailand

2nd of October was our 3rd round of food distributions to the needy (a total of 300 packages). 1st drop was at Khao Takiab Temple (200 packages) and the 2nd site was at Petchakasem Road in Soi 112 (100 packages).

Sang Foundation was granted with 1,500 packs to distribute during the 5-week-period, starting from 15 September until 16 October

