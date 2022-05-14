EV charging station in Cha Am makes it even easier for drivers to recharge their cars

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

An EV charging station in Cha Am is making it even easier for electric vehicle (EV) drivers to recharge their cars.

At the Bang Chak Pump Cha Am (Lemon Green Square) the Provincial Electricity Authority recently opened the PEA VOLTA Charging Station.

The station is one of the first in Thailand to include the PEA’s new Autocharge feature which enables drivers who use the PEA VOLTA application to charge their vehicles more easily.

With Autocharge, drivers can simply plug their vehicle in and the PEA VOLTA app automatically connects to their user account, automating the charging and payment process.

On Saturday (May 14) Mr. Kittisak Wankaew, Director of Research and Development of Electrical Systems Provincial Electricity Authority and Mr. Krisada Utamote, President of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) demonstrated the Autocharge feature at a media event at the Bang Chak gasoline station.

The PEA VOLTA Platform is a digital EV charging management platform and mobile application developed by PEA to facilitate EV charging throughout Thailand.

The PEA aims to open a total of 263 VOLTA charging stations nationwide by 2023.

Each PEA VOLTA charging station provides 3 standards of charging connectors, including AC Type 2 (43 kW), DC CHAdeMO (50 kW) and CCS Combo II (50 kW)

Currently the Autocharge feature only works on vehicles with CCS charging.

The Bang Chak gasoline station in Cha Am is the latest location in the region to add an EV charging station.

In Hua Hin, a variety of locations now offer EV charging stations, including Market Village, The Standard, The Chocolate Factory, The Holiday Inn and the MG dealership and PEA office on Phetkasem Road. Charging stations are also due to open at BluPort in the near future.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

comments