Event Hub Hua Hin Airport plans to take off with a multi-functional event and lifestyle hub

The upgrade to Hua Hin Airport will dramatically improve general aviation services and have a broader benefit to people living and visiting Hua Hin, which is crucial for the local economy.

The improvements will see the previously underutilized Airport be transformed into a truly international travel hub, offering a more comprehensive range of travel options to the area’s residents and increasing the region’s tourism potential.

Flights will be available to and from destinations within a five to a six-hour radius, such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, and the Middle East.

An increase in flights means that one million passengers will arrive at Hua Hin Airport within three years.

Recent months have seen improvements being carried out on the runway, which has been expanded to accommodate larger aircraft.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

But in addition to the infrastructure improvements, other exciting developments are also taking place at the Airport.

Among those include exciting plans for the Airport is the first Event Hub to be launched at Hua Hin Airport to create a multi-functional event space for business fairs, exhibitions, and consumer and ticketed concerts and events. A comprehensive event calendar is ready for taking off.

The plans go beyond traditional function rooms hosting business meetings, although the available space can accommodate such events as incentives, conferences, team building and weddings. Hotels can use the airport space to extend internal events operations when needed.

The annual event calendar will see the airport host an array of events held in the terminal building, hangars, and squares, some of which are unlikely to have ever been hosted at an airport, not only in Thailand but elsewhere.

The company behind the Event Hub is the Bangkok based multi-award-winning events and entertainment agency, media, ticketing and venue management company, B-Concept Media Entertainment Group. Via its Event Hub brand, the company will create from Hua Hin Airport a vibrant lifestyle, travel and events destination in its own right.

In its 17th year of operating, B-Concept manages roughly 450 events in Thailand and Asia yearly and recently announced partnerships with the Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park in Bangkok to provide meeting and event solutions. A new curated music distribution service for venues with more than 58 million songs in its catalogue, ideal for hotels, retail, hospitals and golf clubs that like to enrich the experience is under launch.

“In the first year, we plan to build up awareness and host vibrant events at the weekends in the terminal building with brand partners, vendors, food and beverage and merchandise on sale”, according to Marc Van den Sanden, Director of Events at B-Concept Media Entertainment Group, told Hua Hin Today.

“As Thailand recovers, we will increase the number of events to Hua Hin. Who will come and perform on stage will be announced later, but it is worth waiting for”, Marc said.

“We invite partners and sell rooms and products across digital channels and our ticketing channel TixTaQ. After integrating TixTaQ with Hua Hin Today, you can buy tickets directly from here.

Marc explained that the Event Hub at Hua Hin Airport plans to become the central Hub for Hua Hin, Petchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan citizens and travellers from Bangkok. A vibrant place where everyone will find activities, whether children, teenagers, or adults.

Marc says that different artists and events are eagerly waiting to happen at the Airport, considering the many interests we receive from partners holding events at Event Hub Hua Hin Airport.

The outdoor space at the Airport, earmarked for holding festivals and significant events, counts two squares; the first square behind the terminal is the Concert Square. Another square is the Activation Square. Each is 10,000 sqm in size and can hold up to 20,000 people.

The event hub team can help organize the event from beginning to end, or you can rent the event space from Event Hub Hua Hin Airport and make the event yourself. Event Hub will be responsible for third-party event space rental, besides operating the event spaces for MICE, ticketed events and weddings.

Seating plans and floor layouts have already been drafted, including COVID-19 screening measures and risk and safety plans.

Marc says that using Hua Hin Airport as the Event Hub will positively impact what will be felt throughout Hua Hin. Brand partners, restaurant owners and vendors are welcome to apply for a booth in one, a series of events or at the Weekend Hub.

Marc also revealed plans for the Airport to host a chill-out food and a non-food market where vendors can show and display products or sell vouchers. Weekend Hub plans to open its doors in October between noon and 8/9 pm and feature a wide selection of premium food, merchandise and entertainment.

“We can fly in attendees a few days before the event starts. When travellers stay in the hotels these days, they can attend other events in town. We help promote these events through the media and global distribution channels so that the whole community in Hua Hin can profit from people arriving in Hua Hin. We help in this way to build awareness for Hua Hin and the Thailand Riviera”, Marc said.

“But there are more plans on the table, and we work hard with our partners, teams and investors to prepare for this launch”, Marc said.

“An exciting calendar of business and smaller events have been prepared for the Event Hangar I, while other events will start to take off at Event Hangar II. Each hangar is 1,200 sqm”.

Marc says the apparent challenge with planning events at the Airport has been COVID-19 with continuous rescheduling tours and bookings. However, with the current situation improving, the Event Hub at Hua Hin Airport can hopefully soon take flight.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments