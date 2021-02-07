Health Activity for the Community

The Provincial Public Health Office would like to invite the community to participate in the upcoming “Prachuap Step Challenge” to promote public health awareness which will kick-off on 9 February.

This project aims to encourage people to maintain healthy wellbeing through adequate and appropriate physical activities covering all target groups.

With continuous efforts to achieve tangible results under the physical activity promotion plan year 2018 to 2030. This is in line with the policy of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office that encourages people to consistently exercise in various forms.

The “Prachuap Step Challenge” event will run for a period of 6 months, starting 9 February – 31 July 31, 2021.

This outdoor physical activity will take place in every district to encourage as many people as possible to take part whilst observing safety health measures.

At the Muang Prachuap District, the event will start on 9 Feb from 4:00pm onward at the Saranwithi Bridge.

The provincial administration will be presiding at the opening ceremony. Those participating in the event are advised to wear a tracksuit in blue tones preferably. The exercise will be in a form of aerobic dances and movements.

In addition, people can register to participate in the district-level competition which is divided into 3 point-earning categories:

Point-earning in attendance by participating continuously for 3 and/or 6 months. Mileage-earning (km) Energy-earning (calories)

Winners will be awarded a plaque of appreciation, printed event T-shirt and a sporty waist bag, to name a few.

Reported by: Visa Chimdee | Hua Hin Today

