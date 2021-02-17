THANK SHERATON ITS FRIDAY!

Friday, 19th February 2021, Sheraton Hua Hin from 6 PM – 8 PM | At Luna Lawn
Come and enjoy Sheraton tiki-themed evening with Caribbean canapés, Tiki crafted cocktails and live entertainment from DJ Andy.
Pricing
THB 990 NET
Including Food + Free-flow
Cocktails, Beers and Mocktails
Add-on
THB 150 NET
Including free flow Red,
White and Sparkling wine
Menu highlights:
– Cubano Sandwich
– Jerk Chicken
Cocktails:
– Pirate Pina!
– The Hurricane
– Mai Thai
For more information or reservations, please call 032 708 000 ext. 1112
email: FB.huahin@sheraton.com