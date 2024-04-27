Every parent’s worst nightmare: Harrowing moment child nearly drowns in Hua Hin pool

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: a relaxing day by the pool turning into a frantic rush to save a child’s life.

In a heart-stopping incident captured on CCTV and shared on social media, a young boy nearly drowned in a private pool in Hua Hin after slipping out of his inflatable ring.

The video shows a group of children playing in the pool, including the victim’s older brother and their friends. Initially, no one noticed the young boy’s struggle as he submerged silently. The danger was only noticed when one of the children alerted the group.

Parents, engaged in conversation by the poolside, were oblivious to the unfolding drama until a shout from one of the older children altered them to incident. The video reveals a quick-reacting boy diving into the water to rescue his younger brother, pulling him to the surface just in time.

A family member immediately administered first aid, which helped to expel water from the child’s lungs and airways. The prompt action restored the boy’s breathing, and he regained consciousness, though he complained about feeling pain with each breath.

The child was rushed to Hua Hin Hospital, which the child’s parents said was commendably equipped and staffed. The doctors’ quick assessment and treatment were crucial; an X-ray confirmed his lungs were filled with water, necessitating a night in the ICU. Fortunately, his condition stabilized, and after a three-day hospital stay, he fully recovered without further complications.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with water activities, especially for children. The presence of flotation devices and adult supervision may provide a false sense of security, therefore constant vigilance is essential. Distractions can turn a moment of leisure into a potential tragedy in mere seconds.

With it now being the school holidays and with the particularly hot weather, this is a cautionary tale about the importance of supervision of children in water, even when at home or in surroundings that would otherwise be deemed ‘safe’.

Parents and guardians are urged to keep a watchful eye on their children near water and to familiarize themselves with basic rescue and first aid techniques to ensure that leisure time remains safe for everyone.

Video: คลิป เบิร์ด ศรีสงคราม

