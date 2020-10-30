Everyone ready for the Loy Krathong celebration

The Khao Tao Reservoir was well decorated with bright colours and banners in preparation for the 2020 Loy Krathong Festival tomorrow evening, 31 October.

Hua Hin Secretary to the Mayor Atichart Chaisri along with Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee and municipal’s staff went down to inspect the promptness of the venue.

Khao Tao Reservoir was one of the five venues allocated by the municipality so the people can have choices where to celebrate the traditional event and also to prevent overcrowding in an area.

By: Hua Hin Today

